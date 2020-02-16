Tigresses to warm-up with Thai Women today





The match will kick off at 6:00am (BST) at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The 1st practice match of the tournament was set to take place on Saturday at the same ground between hosts Australia and West Indies, which was washed away. But weather forecast shows little rain on sunny Sunday.

Tigresses will engage with Pakistan divas on February 20 at the same ground. Tigresses will compete with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group-A while England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Thailand women will vie in Group-B. Top two teams of each group will be qualified for the knock out stages. Both the semifinals will be held on March 5 and the final will be taken place on March 8, the International Women's Day.



Squad

Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary.















