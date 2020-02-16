Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:25 AM
Home Sports

Zimbabwe cricket team in town to play full series

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe cricket team in town to play full series

Zimbabwe cricket team in town to play full series

Zimbabwe Cricket Team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to play one-off Test series followed by three ODIs and two-match T20i series with their Bangladesh counterparts.
Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabweans in the solitary Test of the trip in absence of regular Test skipper Sean Williams. Williams withdrew himself from the Test squad of the tour to stay aside his expectant wife.
Visitors will play a two-day's practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19 before the Test match, which will be held between February 22 and 26 at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all the day-night ODI matches of the series.  
Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with Tigers at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.

Zimbabwe Squad




Brendan Taylor, Chris Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine (c), Kevin Kasuza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sikandar Raza, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, Prince Masvaure, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Brian Mudzinganyama.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haaland extends Dortmund tally to nine in six games
VAR denies Wolves as Leicester City’s Choudhury sees red
Russia's Ustyugov to lose Olympic gold over doping
Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City hit with UEFA ban
Atletico held at Valencia as Liverpool loom
Late Hanif Mohammad "remembered" at the High Performance Centre
Players and officials of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited
Army, Navy keep winning streak in Shaheed Smrity Hockey meet


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft