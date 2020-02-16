

Zimbabwe cricket team in town to play full series

Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabweans in the solitary Test of the trip in absence of regular Test skipper Sean Williams. Williams withdrew himself from the Test squad of the tour to stay aside his expectant wife.

Visitors will play a two-day's practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19 before the Test match, which will be held between February 22 and 26 at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all the day-night ODI matches of the series.

Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with Tigers at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.



Zimbabwe Squad









Brendan Taylor, Chris Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine (c), Kevin Kasuza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sikandar Raza, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, Prince Masvaure, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Brian Mudzinganyama.





