Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:25 AM
Home Business

Gold steady in London

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LONDON, Feb 15: Gold prices held steady on Friday after easing from a more than one-week high as investors assessed the risks to the global economy from the coronavirus epidemic.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.43 an ounce at 1227 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since Feb 4 at $1,577.89. For the week, bullion has so far gained about 0.4 per cent.
US gold futures were flat at $1,579.60.
Chinese authorities on Thursday reported 121 new deaths and 5,000 new coronavirus cases in mainland China with economists scaling back growth expectations for the world's second-largest economy as they assess the impact of the outbreak.




Silver meanwhile gained 0.3pc to $17.68, while platinum was up 0.4pc at $971.83, and was set to gain for a second straight week.    -Reuters


