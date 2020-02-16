Gold steady in London





LONDON, Feb 15: Gold prices held steady on Friday after easing from a more than one-week high as investors assessed the risks to the global economy from the coronavirus epidemic.Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.43 an ounce at 1227 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since Feb 4 at $1,577.89. For the week, bullion has so far gained about 0.4 per cent.US gold futures were flat at $1,579.60.Chinese authorities on Thursday reported 121 new deaths and 5,000 new coronavirus cases in mainland China with economists scaling back growth expectations for the world's second-largest economy as they assess the impact of the outbreak.Silver meanwhile gained 0.3pc to $17.68, while platinum was up 0.4pc at $971.83, and was set to gain for a second straight week. -Reuters