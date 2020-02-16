Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:24 AM
Home Business

Turkey’s Atlasglobal airline files for bankruptcy

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

ISTANBUL, Feb 14: Turkish airline Atlasglobal filed for bankruptcy and all flights have been stopped, Turkey's Civil Aviation Authority (SHGM) said Friday.
"Atlasglobal airline has filed for bankruptcy because it could not continue operations, and flights have been stopped," SHGM said on Twitter.
The airline was established in 2001 in Turkey, and began to operate domestic and international flights in 2004, according to the company's website, flying to 50 destinations in 35 different countries.
Atlasglobal was forced to temporarily suspend flights in November and December last year after encountering financial difficulties.
The company pointed to cash flow problems after increased logistics and operation costs as well as the transfer to Istanbul's new airport.
In 2007, 57 people were killed after one of the company's planes crashed in the mountains during a flight to the southwestern city of Isparta from Istanbul.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VW offers 830 million euro diesel settlement in Germany
Gold steady in London
Palm oil inches up in KL
Delta says it will invest $1b to cut carbon emissions
Turkey’s Atlasglobal airline files for bankruptcy
China cleans, locks away banknotes to stop virus sprea
Google protests $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees
US raises tariffs on European aircraft amid ongoing subsidy dispute


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft