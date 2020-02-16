Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:24 AM
Home Business

Google protests $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

LUXEMBOURG, Feb 15: Google on Friday attacked what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, prompting a judge to ask how a rich company can miss a relatively paltry amount.
The sparring underlines the battle ahead for the world's most popular internet search engine, with two other challenges against EU antitrust enforcers to be heard in the coming months.
The Alphabet unit argued that additional amounts tacked on to the fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 to deter anti-competitive behavior known as a deterrent multiplier and another multiplier factor was excessive and unwarranted.
Google's challenge came on the final day of a three-day hearing at the General Court, Europe's second-highest, as it attempts to overturn the first of a trio of EU antitrust penalties totaling 8.25 billion euros.
"2.4 billion euros is an eye-catching amount, it might attract the headlines but it is not justified by the actual facts of this case," Christopher Thomas, Google's lawyer, told judges.
He said there should not have been a fine in the first place as existing case law showed that Google's behavior was not anti-competitive while its market shares and the 13 countries where the infringement was committed did not justify the size of the multiplier.
The Commission used a gravity multiplier between 5per cent and 20per cent to Google's 2016 turnover in the 13 EU countries, higher than the 5per cent levied on Intel in 2009. EU laws allow for regulators to apply a multiplier of up to 30per cent.
EU antitrust regulators should also have taken into account the company's efforts to settle the case with concessions before they changed tack in 2015 and sanctioned Google, Thomas said.
"Credit should be given for Google's good faith attempts to find a solution to the Commission's concerns with its three commitments offers and the almost 9 months engineering effort spent building that solution provisionally agreed with the Commission," he said.
Irish judge Colm Mac Eochaidh, one of the panel of five judges hearing the case and who had a day earlier said the company clearly committed an infraction, asked whether the size of the fine was as eye-catching as Google claimed.
"You are one of the richest companies in the world," he said, citing the example of someone with 120 euros and fined 2.4 euros for littering.
"Would you miss the 2.4 euros?"
Mac Eochaidh also wondered about the power of the court to increase or revise fines, a thought which Google tried to squash by saying the Commission had not asked judges to do so.




The court in 2007 broke new ground by jacking up a cartel fine imposed by the Commission for the first time, leaving Germany's BASF AG <BASF.DE > with a higher penalty. EU enforcers merely stuck to the rules when calculating the fine, Commission lawyer Anthony Dawes said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VW offers 830 million euro diesel settlement in Germany
Gold steady in London
Palm oil inches up in KL
Delta says it will invest $1b to cut carbon emissions
Turkey’s Atlasglobal airline files for bankruptcy
China cleans, locks away banknotes to stop virus sprea
Google protests $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees
US raises tariffs on European aircraft amid ongoing subsidy dispute


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft