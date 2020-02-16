

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury and Assure Group Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Arifur Rahman signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, in presence of their high official at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this agreement, the customers of Community Bank will get privileged services, reduced interest rate, discount on loan processing fees from the bank and also customized kitchen cabinet and free house shifting facility from Assure Builders Ltd, a sister concern of Assure Group. photo: Bank