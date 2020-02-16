Video
City Bank gets new DMD

Business Desk

Nurullah Chaudhury

City Bank has recently appointed Nurullah Chaudhury as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Bank. His earlier position in the same bank was Senior Executive Vice President and Cluster Head, RMG and Textiles, says a press release.
Nurullah Chaudhury joined City Bank as an Unit Head in Corporate Banking in 2008.
Prior to his joining, in his 23 years of banking career, he served Shamil Bank of Bahrain and Bank Al Falah in different areas including Corporate Banking.
After the formation of cluster concept in 2013, Nurullah achieved significant growth for RMG and Textile segment of City Bank.
He is a graduate in Finance from USA, and also Bachelor of Commerce from University of Dhaka.


