Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director (MD) and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam achieved 'CEO of the Year 2019' award conferred by UK-based financial intelligence house Cambridge International Financial Advisory.

Cambridge International Financial Advisory CEO Dr. Sofiza Azmi handed over the award 'CEO of the Year 2019' to IBBL CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam at the 5th Islamic Retail Banking Awards programme recently.