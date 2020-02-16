Video
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Business

Cocoa traders expect adverse weather to hit Ivorian sales

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ABIDJAN, Feb 15: Adverse weather and hoarding in Ivory Coast could see sales of the top cocoa producer's largest export fall some way short of consensus, which could push global prices higher, traders said.
Cocoa futures on ICE are near their highest in three years as overly dry, hot winds have damaged the crop outlook in Ivory Coast, which grows around 40per cent of the world's cocoa.
"Everyone knows the mid-crop this year is going to be a nightmare," a Swiss-based trader told Reuters. "The weather has been dry (and) people are not selling what they promised to sell because they're hoping for higher prices."
Nine Ivory Coast exporters and buyers said they expect port arrivals for the April to September mid-crop to reach just 350,000-400,000 tonnes. This compares with official data of 527,000 tonnes last mid-crop and is well short of forecasts.    -Reuters


