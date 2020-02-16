S Korea's Jan US crude imports rise 53.3pc on-year





In January, the world's fifth-largest crude importer imported 1.72 million tonnes of US crude, or 406,055 barrels per day (bpd), up 53.3per cent from 1.12 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to the customs data. That was also up 1.2per cent from 1.68 million tonnes in December.

The United States was South Korea's No.2 crude oil supplier in January after Saudi Arabia.









The jump in US crude comes as South Korea, one of Asia's major Iranian oil buyers, halted importing oil from Iran since May 2019 with the end of US sanctions that allowed South Korea to purchase Iranian crude oil, mainly condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil. -Reuters





SEOUL, Feb 15: South Korea's US crude imports in January rose 53.3per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, reflecting the country's steady purchases of US oil in the absence of Iranian crude due to sanctions.In January, the world's fifth-largest crude importer imported 1.72 million tonnes of US crude, or 406,055 barrels per day (bpd), up 53.3per cent from 1.12 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to the customs data. That was also up 1.2per cent from 1.68 million tonnes in December.The United States was South Korea's No.2 crude oil supplier in January after Saudi Arabia.The jump in US crude comes as South Korea, one of Asia's major Iranian oil buyers, halted importing oil from Iran since May 2019 with the end of US sanctions that allowed South Korea to purchase Iranian crude oil, mainly condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil. -Reuters