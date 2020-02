LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) CEO Rajesh Surana

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) CEO Rajesh Surana and Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Limited (RB) Managing Director Vishal Gupta, flanked by their company colleagues exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective firms at the corporate office of LHBL in Dhaka on Thursday last. Under the agreement RB will take professional waste management services from Geocycle, a project of LHBL.