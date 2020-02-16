Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:23 AM
Home Business

Bangladesh prepares for 5G launches

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

SYDNEY, Feb 15: Bangladesh ranks among the most densely populated countries globally. However, economic constraints over the last few decades has resulted in under-investment in network infrastructure, with the result that the country has an under-developed fixed-line market, with the fixed-line penetration rate being the lowest in South Asia.
Related to the poor fixed-line infrastructure is the very low fixed broadband penetration rate, a situation compounded by the preference among consumers to adopt mobile broadband solutions for their data needs.
To address these shortcomings the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the revival of the NGN modernisation project to be undertaken by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL). In the years to 2024 steady growth is expected to arise from these efforts.
Bangladesh's mobile market is also relatively under-developed, though it has experienced strong growth over the last six years. Operators have trialled 5G and the BTRC is expected to auction spectrum for 5G services before the end of 2020, aiming to provide national 5G coverage by 2026.
Slow to moderate mobile subscriber growth is predicted in coming years, with constraints to stronger growth coming from intense local competition and from additional taxes in the national budget which are expected to dampen consumer use of services.
Bangladesh has also seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, though it remains well below most other Asian countries.
Growth is being driven by a rising number of mobile subscribers able to access faster download speeds on LTE networks. An unprecedented level of investment among telcos during 2018 and 2019 extended the footprint of LTE infrastructure and laid the groundwork for operators to launch 5G services from 2021.
    -Globe Newswire


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VW offers 830 million euro diesel settlement in Germany
Gold steady in London
Palm oil inches up in KL
Delta says it will invest $1b to cut carbon emissions
Turkey’s Atlasglobal airline files for bankruptcy
China cleans, locks away banknotes to stop virus sprea
Google protests $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees
US raises tariffs on European aircraft amid ongoing subsidy dispute


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft