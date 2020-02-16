Speed beverage starts 2nd edition of Bangla writing





The competition opened on February 12 last and will end on February 28 next.

To raise awareness among young generation about the conservation of mother tongue and to check distortion of Bengali, Speed started organizing the contest since last year.

The whole competition is taking place online. Contestants can use their Facebook ID to log in to the website of the platform.

Everyday top 10 contestants are entitled to receive a case of Speed cans and at the end of the contest, the best three will get latest smartphones.

Last year, over 50,000 youths participated in the contest making the initiative a success and gain popularity across the country.

The campaign also snatched bronzes in best integrated digital campaign category of Digital Marketing Award, and in digital category of Commward by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Akij Food & Beverage Ltd thinks the campaign will play a great role to prevent distortion of Bengali, will also be a successful one this year by gaining popularity among youths.

For details, keep an eye on official Facebook page of Speed.















