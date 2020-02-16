Akash DTH introduces Multi TV Connection package





Beximco Communications informed, the new package will also allow customers to enjoy a reduced monthly subscription as they will have to pay standard monthly subscription fee 399 Taka for first connection, 300 Taka for the second and 200 Taka for third connection.

The customers can save respectively 12 per cent and 15 per cent cost by this way, according to a press release.

Akash, transmitting signal from Bangabandhu Sattelite-1, introduced this package for the first time after the launch in May last year.

Customers can also buy set-top-box (STB) with reduced price. Cost for the first set up is 5,499 Taka and second and third set up cost will be 3,199 Taka for each.

They will also need to pay some extra money for changing the LNB and additional cable. It will save 15 per cent and 20 per cent cost for setting up Akash DTH. Customers can experience excellent taste of digital TV connection with economical price.

The customers can buy Multi TV connection package from any channels of Beximco Communications including regular retailers, online, corporate and tele sales.

All the connections needs to be in the same premise. If a user wants to enjoy the reduced rate then all the connections needs to have sufficient balance. Existing customers will be able to subscribe to the Multi TV Package by dialling 16442.

Referral will be not applicable for the connection under the same mobile connection.

















