Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 February, 2020, 4:23 AM
Home Business

IMF sees mild virus impact on global economy

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

WASHINGTON, Feb 15: It is too early to tell the economic toll from the virus outbreak in China, but the hit to global growth should be "mild," International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
The death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed past 1,350, but hopes have risen that the outbreak could peak later this month.
The IMF is expecting a "V-shaped impact," with a sharp decline in activity in China followed by a sharp recovery, meaning there likely will only be a "mild impact on the rest of the world," Georgieva said on CNBC.
But she cautioned: "It is still too early to make projections," and the global economy is "somewhat less strong" than it was when China faced the SARS virus epidemic in 2003.
"China was different, the world was different. This virus is clearly more impactful and the world economy then was very strong," she said.
The IMF projects China's economy will grow 6.0 per cent this year, compared to 10pc in 2003.
US officials likewise are reluctant to provide forecasts but say the impact on the American economy probably will be short-lived.
"There's no question it's having a significant impact in China," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told legislators on Wednesday. But for the US economy "I don't expect that the coronavirus will have an impact beyond this year."
He echoed the comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying, "we're obviously monitoring very carefully."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VW offers 830 million euro diesel settlement in Germany
Gold steady in London
Palm oil inches up in KL
Delta says it will invest $1b to cut carbon emissions
Turkey’s Atlasglobal airline files for bankruptcy
China cleans, locks away banknotes to stop virus sprea
Google protests $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees
US raises tariffs on European aircraft amid ongoing subsidy dispute


Latest News
Zimbabwe arrive in Dhaka
Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident
28 students sit for SSC exam at night
France confirms first coronavirus death outside Asia
Safety group calls for restriction on SUVs
Shamima won’t be allowed to enter Bangladesh, reiterates FM
UK election chief praises Bangladesh’s bio-metric voter ID, EVM
SA boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner
Govt expanding gastroenterology treatment: PM
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide
Most Read News
France’s César Academy board quits en masse amid Polanski row
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
The nightlife of Rohingya refugees
Health policy planning for slum-dwellers
Loan documentation: Possible deviations and precautions for banks
Doctor’s body found at city  hospital
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Unidentified woman crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft