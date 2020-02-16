Video
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
India SC orders telcos to pay $13b or face action

Published : Sunday, 16 February, 2020

NEW DELHI, Feb 14: India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered top telecom companies to pay $13 billion in unpaid spectrum and licensing fees by March 17 or face punishment in a fresh blow to ailing mobile carriers.
Shares in Vodafone Idea, which said it would be hardest hit by the ruling, fell 23 per cent on Mumbai's Sensex Index exchange after the court's announcement.
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio -- owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani -- were also hit by the order, which comes after the companies failed to obey an October ruling demanding payment of overdue levies within three months.      -AFP


