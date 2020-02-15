Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:17 PM
Home Front Page

Five die in Gopalgang road crash

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

At least six people were killed and 22 others injured in road accident in Gopalganj and Rangamati on Friday.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent reported that five construction workers were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a bus and a Nasiman, a local vehicle in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Upazila's Pona area around 7:30am, leaving five people dead. The victims were all passengers of the Nasiman.
The local authorities have identified four of the dead. They are Badir Molla, 24, Sumon Munshi, 20, Mizan Fakir, 40, and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30. They all were from Kashiana's Chita village. They were going to the upazila's Bhatiapara village from Chita to work on a building construction site.
According to Iqbal Khan, resident physician of Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, the Nasiman was merging onto the highway from a feeder road when it collided with a Falguni Paribahan bus.
One of the passengers was killed instantly while two others died on the way to the Upazila Health Complex.
The injured were initially rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition before being taken to Gopalganj General Hospital. But Sirajul died en route to the Gopalganj Hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Ashit Kumar Mallick.
Another victim, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead on arrival at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.




The seven injured were admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex. Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee, police said.
Our Rangamati Correspondent add: A picnic bus overturned in Sapchhari area of the district on Friday morning, leaving one dead killed and at least 15 others injured.
The bus, carrying picnickers from Chattogram's Karnaphuli, overturned around 9:30am after its driver lost control over the steering, police said.
Locals rushed the injured to Rangamati General Hospital.  Later, fire fighters went to the spot and recovered the body.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five die in Gopalgang road crash
Biggest jump in world defence spending in 10 years: Study
BNP to stage demos  across country today
Dhaka again ranks worst in air quality index
China virus death toll nears 1500, over 64000 infected
7 collect BNP forms to contest three by-polls
Bodies of woman, two children retrieved  from a house in city
Fakhrul phones Quader to request PM to free Khaleda


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft