Five die in Gopalgang road crash





Our Gopalganj Correspondent reported that five construction workers were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a bus and a Nasiman, a local vehicle in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Upazila's Pona area around 7:30am, leaving five people dead. The victims were all passengers of the Nasiman.

The local authorities have identified four of the dead. They are Badir Molla, 24, Sumon Munshi, 20, Mizan Fakir, 40, and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30. They all were from Kashiana's Chita village. They were going to the upazila's Bhatiapara village from Chita to work on a building construction site.

According to Iqbal Khan, resident physician of Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, the Nasiman was merging onto the highway from a feeder road when it collided with a Falguni Paribahan bus.

One of the passengers was killed instantly while two others died on the way to the Upazila Health Complex.

The injured were initially rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition before being taken to Gopalganj General Hospital. But Sirajul died en route to the Gopalganj Hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Ashit Kumar Mallick.

Another victim, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead on arrival at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.









The seven injured were admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex. Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee, police said.

Our Rangamati Correspondent add: A picnic bus overturned in Sapchhari area of the district on Friday morning, leaving one dead killed and at least 15 others injured.

The bus, carrying picnickers from Chattogram's Karnaphuli, overturned around 9:30am after its driver lost control over the steering, police said.

Locals rushed the injured to Rangamati General Hospital. Later, fire fighters went to the spot and recovered the body. At least six people were killed and 22 others injured in road accident in Gopalganj and Rangamati on Friday.Our Gopalganj Correspondent reported that five construction workers were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a bus and a Nasiman, a local vehicle in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila.The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Upazila's Pona area around 7:30am, leaving five people dead. The victims were all passengers of the Nasiman.The local authorities have identified four of the dead. They are Badir Molla, 24, Sumon Munshi, 20, Mizan Fakir, 40, and Sirajul Islam Molla, 30. They all were from Kashiana's Chita village. They were going to the upazila's Bhatiapara village from Chita to work on a building construction site.According to Iqbal Khan, resident physician of Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, the Nasiman was merging onto the highway from a feeder road when it collided with a Falguni Paribahan bus.One of the passengers was killed instantly while two others died on the way to the Upazila Health Complex.The injured were initially rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition before being taken to Gopalganj General Hospital. But Sirajul died en route to the Gopalganj Hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Ashit Kumar Mallick.Another victim, who is yet to be identified, was declared dead on arrival at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.The seven injured were admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex. Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee, police said.Our Rangamati Correspondent add: A picnic bus overturned in Sapchhari area of the district on Friday morning, leaving one dead killed and at least 15 others injured.The bus, carrying picnickers from Chattogram's Karnaphuli, overturned around 9:30am after its driver lost control over the steering, police said.Locals rushed the injured to Rangamati General Hospital. Later, fire fighters went to the spot and recovered the body.