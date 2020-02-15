Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:16 PM
BNP to stage demos  across country today

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

BNP will stage countrywide demonstration today demanding release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.
On February 8, BNP Secretary General Mirza
Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that their party would stage demonstrations across the country on February 15 to push for their demand to have Khaleda freed.
"We urge people to take part in the procession to register their protest in a peaceful manner, and thus accelerate the process of our leaders' (Khaleda's) release from jail," the BNP leader said.
The party will bring out a procession from its Nayapaltan central office at 2:00pm and it will end at the Jatiya Press Club.
Asked whether they got permission from police for their planned programme. Fakhrul said, "No permission is needed for holding such a programme. We'll only inform Dhaka Metropolitan Police about the programme."
Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later in the same year, she was convicted in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case
The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year.


