7 collect BNP forms to contest three by-polls





March 21.

They bought nomination forms from party's Nayapaltan central office on Friday.

Of them, Sheikh Rabiul Islam Robi collected form

for contesting the Dhaka-10 by-election. Kazi Muniruzzaman, Monirul Haque, and Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon are seeking party nomination for Bagerhat-4 while Mainul Hasan Sadik, Rafiqul Islam and Mizanur Rahman Sarker for Gaibandha-3 by-polls.

Party's nomination board will finalise the candidates for the three by-elections after interviewing the nomination seekers.

The last date of submission of nomination papers to the Election Commission is February 19.

Dhaka-10 constituencies fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the mayoral election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 JS seats fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League MP M younus Ali Sarker on December 27 and Dr Mozammel Hossain on January 10.





















Seven aspirants from Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) have collected party nomination forms to contest by-elections in Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies scheduled forMarch 21.They bought nomination forms from party's Nayapaltan central office on Friday.Of them, Sheikh Rabiul Islam Robi collected formfor contesting the Dhaka-10 by-election. Kazi Muniruzzaman, Monirul Haque, and Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon are seeking party nomination for Bagerhat-4 while Mainul Hasan Sadik, Rafiqul Islam and Mizanur Rahman Sarker for Gaibandha-3 by-polls.Party's nomination board will finalise the candidates for the three by-elections after interviewing the nomination seekers.The last date of submission of nomination papers to the Election Commission is February 19.Dhaka-10 constituencies fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the mayoral election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 JS seats fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League MP M younus Ali Sarker on December 27 and Dr Mozammel Hossain on January 10.