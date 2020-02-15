Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:16 PM
Home Front Page

7 collect BNP forms to contest three by-polls

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Seven aspirants from Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) have collected party nomination forms to contest by-elections in Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies scheduled for
March 21.
They bought nomination forms from party's Nayapaltan central office on Friday.
Of them, Sheikh Rabiul Islam Robi collected form
for contesting the Dhaka-10 by-election. Kazi Muniruzzaman, Monirul Haque, and Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon are seeking party nomination for Bagerhat-4 while Mainul Hasan Sadik, Rafiqul Islam and Mizanur Rahman Sarker for Gaibandha-3 by-polls.
Party's nomination board will finalise the candidates for the three by-elections after interviewing the nomination seekers.
The last date of submission of nomination papers to the Election Commission is February 19.
Dhaka-10 constituencies fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the mayoral election to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 JS seats fell vacant following the deaths of Awami League MP M younus Ali Sarker on December 27 and Dr Mozammel Hossain on January 10.  


