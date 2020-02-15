Bodies of woman, two children retrieved  from a house in city

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children, presumed murdered, from a house in the capital's Dakkhin Khan.

The bodies were found inside the house near KC Model School at Prembagh on Friday evening.

Law enforcers are yet to disclose the identities of the three.

Neighbours claimed that

they had not heard any noise from the household for the last couple of days while a foul smell began coming out of the home on Friday.

Being Informed, police went to the scene and retrieved the bodies, said Assistant Commissioner FM Faisal of the DMP's Dakkhin Khan Zone.

"Police are now working on the crime scene. Details will be disclosed later," he said. -bdnews24.com













