Fakhrul phones Quader to request PM to free Khaleda





Quader said BNP was yet to apply in any formal way and they wanted to politicize the issue.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transports and Bridges Minister, on Friday talked to journalists at a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Quader said, "BNP did not submit any written application for the release of Khaleda on parole. Mirza Fakhrul told me verbally to inform the matter to PM but it is not a formal appeal."

He also talked about the health condition of Begum Zia. He said, "The government must arrange proper treatment for her considering her health condition."

Doctors will suggest if better treatment is needed for her. The government is sincere about her better treatment, he said.

It is not a political case. She was accused in a corruption case filed by the then caretaker government. The government has no right to release Khaleda Zia. It depends on court, he noted.

BNP announced that it would free its Chairperson by launching a vigorous movement but now it is requesting the government to release her, he said.

About the recent reshuffle in the cabinet Obaidul Quader said, "It is the jurisdiction of Prime Minister."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossian, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also present, among others, at the press conference.

















