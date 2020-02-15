Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:16 PM
Home Front Page

Fakhrul phones Quader to request PM to free Khaleda

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had phoned him to request Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to release Khaleda Zia on parole.
Quader said BNP was yet to apply in any formal way and they wanted to politicize the issue.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transports and Bridges Minister, on Friday talked to journalists at a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.
Quader said, "BNP did not submit any written application for the release of Khaleda     on parole. Mirza Fakhrul told me verbally to inform the matter to PM but it is not a formal appeal."
He also talked about the health condition of Begum Zia. He said, "The government must arrange proper treatment for her considering her health condition."
Doctors will suggest if better treatment is needed for her. The government is sincere about her better treatment, he said.
It is not a political case. She was accused in a corruption case filed by the then caretaker government. The government has no right to release Khaleda Zia. It depends on court, he noted.
BNP announced that it would free its Chairperson by launching a vigorous movement but now it is requesting the government to release her, he said.
About the recent reshuffle in the cabinet Obaidul Quader said, "It is the jurisdiction of Prime Minister."
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossian, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also present, among others, at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five die in Gopalgang road crash
Biggest jump in world defence spending in 10 years: Study
BNP to stage demos  across country today
Dhaka again ranks worst in air quality index
China virus death toll nears 1500, over 64000 infected
7 collect BNP forms to contest three by-polls
Bodies of woman, two children retrieved  from a house in city
Fakhrul phones Quader to request PM to free Khaleda


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft