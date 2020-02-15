Five arrested for spreading rumours about coronavirus





Najmul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cyber Security and Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the news of the arrests and said they would quiz them.

The five detainees are connected with two Facebook accounts and three online news portals, the official said.

Earlier, several online portals carried news spreading rumors that 'the novel coronavirus' had spread in Bangladesh and two persons had died after being infected with the virus'.

There has not been any authentic information about anyone being infected with or dead from coronavirus outbreak.

"The government and the people of the country are sincerely working to prevent the outbreak of the disease," Najmul Islam said.

Intelligence and law enforcement agencies are keeping social media under surveillance and working diligently to identify the perpetrators of the rumors.

The top intelligence agencies in the country are currently conducting intensive surveillance to gather information

about the rumors about novel coronavirus - recently named Covid-19 - outbreak in the country.

In the meantime, law enforcement agencies and the administration have been asked to make public aware of the virus.

Even members of the force are reported to be collecting significant amount of information regarding rumors from remote areas of the country.

The intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies have been kept on alert to spreading rumors about the novel coronavirus recently named Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

A high officials of a law enforcement agency told the Daily Observer, "We are able to bring the rumors to a near-zero level by taking effective measures to prevent the origin and dissemination of these rumors."

Those who are spreading rumor about coronavirus will be brought to the book under Digital Security Act, the official added.

China on Friday reported 121 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, 116 of which are from the epicenter of the infection in Hubei Province alone, bringing to at least 1,380 the total number of deaths across the country, according to international media.

















