Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:16 PM
AL to pick mayor candidate out of 19 aspirants today

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Feb 14: Awamil League will decide upon its mayoral candidate for the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections on Saturday.
A joint meeting of the Awami League will be held at Ganabhavan at 6 pm on Saturday. All the aspirants have been asked to attend the meeting in time.
Meanwhile, a total of nineteen leaders of Chattogram Awami League have collected nomination forms from the central office of Awami League till Friday for the mayoral nominations.
Besides, a total of 406 leaders have collected nomination forms for councillor posts in 41 wards.
Friday was the last date for collection of nomination forms.  
Sources said interviews of the aspirant candidates for the mayor post and the councillor posts of CCC will be held on February 15 next at the prime Minister residence Ganabhavan.  
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections on February 16.


