Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:15 PM
Sayeed Khokon among 10 collects AL form to contest Dhaka-10 by-polls

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Outgoing mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon on Friday collected Awami League (AL) nomination form from party president's political office at Dhanmondi to contest the by-polls in Dhaka-10 constituency slated for March 21.
AL sources said as many as 10 aspirants collected nomination forms for Dhaka-10 by-polls. They are outgoing DSCC mayor Sayed Khokon, former president of FBCCI Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Major Yad Ali Fakir, Advocate Bashir, Adam Tamizi Haque, Dr Abdul Wadud, Moazzem Hossain Khan Majlish, Md Kuddusur Rahman, ASM Kamrul Ahsan and Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal.
The seat fell vacant as its elected lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned for participating in the election for the mayoral post of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Taposh has been elected DSCC mayor. He will take over the charge in May.
AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua said the party is likely to pick the candidates for contesting three by-polls and Chattagram City Corporation (CCC) polls today.


