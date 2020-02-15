12 nabbed with drugs in five districts





SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested three drug traders with drugs in separate drives in the district on Thursday and Wednesday.

RAB-12 members, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 570 yaba tablets in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The arrested person is Md Abdul Khaleq Akanda, son of late Dilbar Ali Akanda of Rouhabari Uttar Para Village in the upazila.

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, Sirajganj RAB-12 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Pranab Kumar Sarker said on information, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in Sonamukhi Bazar area of the upazila at noon and arrested Khaleq with yaba tablets, a mobile phone set and Tk 5,500 in cash.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kazipur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, RAB-12 members, in another drive, arrested two drug traders with 688 bottles of phensedyl from Chowrasta Intersection in Dabirganj Bazar area on Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Liton Mia, 25, son of Siraj Biswas of Mandirpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Pabna and Maksudur Rahman Kiron, 20, son of Mahidul Islam of Hossenabad Kandipara Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia.

RAB-12 sources confirmed the incident in press release on Thursday afternoon.

On information, a team of RAB-12 searched a Dhaka-bound private car in Dabirganj Bazar area at night and arrested the duo with phensedyl, two mobile phone sets, two SIM cards and Tk 1,500 in cash, said the press release.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: RAB-15 members detained a woman along with yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Detained Kohinur Akter, 21, is the wife of Sajedul Alam, a resident of Mochni Para area under Hnila Union in the upazila.

RAB-15 Teknaf Camp Commander Mirza Shahed Mahtab said the elite force members raided Sajedul's house and nabbed her with 8,000 yaba tablets.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested five persons with drugs in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Following instructions of Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Showkat Kabir, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Faruq Hossain PPM conducted a drive in Chaklama Village under Bhatgram Union of the upazila at night and arrested a person with 10 yaba tablets.

The arrested person is Babu Mia, 38, son of Osman Goni of the same area.

On the other hand, another team of police led by SI Abdur Rahim arrested four persons with 50kg of hemp on the same day.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

All of the five arrested were produced before the court on Thursday noon.

PABNA: RAB-12 members arrested two persons with 1,650 pieces of illegal tablets from Tebaria Bazar area in Ataikula Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Mister Ali, 40, son of Abul Shaikh of Diar Kadipur Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi and Golam Mostafa, 45, son of late Rajab Ali of Goyeshpur Village in Ataikula Upazila of Pabna.

RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in Tebaria Bazar area at around 11pm and arrested the duo with drugs.

They had been doing illegal drug business in the area for long, the sources added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a drug trader along with 850 bottles of phensedyl from Shekta Madhyapara area under Bagjana Union in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Arrested Mofasser Rahman Babu, 40, is a resident of the area.

Inspector (Investigation) of Panchbibi PS Raisul Islam said on a tip-off they raided the under-construction house of Mofasser Rahman Babu in the said area and arrested him along with the phensedyl.









A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.





