Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Three minors including two sisters drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Kurigram, on Thursday.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya minor boy drowned in a pond while playing beside it in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Md Yasin was the son of Rahim Ullah, a resident of 26 No. Shalbagan Rohingya Camp.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Two minor sisters drowned in Sarderpara Village under Daldalia Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Sadia, 10 and Saoda, 9, were daughters of Shahadat Hossain of Dharanibari Union in the upazila. They were students of class three at Sarderpara Government Primary School.
Local sources said they were living in their maternal grandparents' house for study purpose.
On the day, they remained missing while playing around the pond adjacent with their residence. After searching, locals recovered their bodies at around 1pm.  
Local Union Parishad Member Anwar Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.


