Rajshahi turmeric farmers get bumper yield





They brought more lands under turmeric farming due to fair price and favourable weather.

Now, growers and traders of the upazila are busy harvesting, selling and processing turmeric.

According to field sources, local farmers had to face great difficulty due to absence of a seed preservation centre and government monitoring.

They demanded construction of a seed preservation centre here.

While visiting, it was found that farmers are harvesting turmeric from their lands.

Some of them brought the produce to the local market for sale. The traders of the area have already started storing turmeric after completing every process.

Farmer Minhaz Islam of Kushbariya Village in the upazila said, "I cultivated turmeric in five bighas of land this year. After meeting all costs, I made profit worth about Tk 2 lakh by selling the product."

Farmer Biraj Uddin of Hamidkura Village said, "Due to high price of seed this year, I could not bring more land under the cultivation. This time, I cultivated turmeric in four bighas of land, which is two bighas less than the last year."

He sought government support to take necessary steps in preserving seeds.

Upazila agriculture office sources said turmeric has been cultivated in 650 hectares of land this year, and the production target is about 10,000 metric tons.



















RAJSHAHI, Feb 14: Growers of Bagha Upazila in the district have got bumper yield of turmeric this year.They brought more lands under turmeric farming due to fair price and favourable weather.Now, growers and traders of the upazila are busy harvesting, selling and processing turmeric.According to field sources, local farmers had to face great difficulty due to absence of a seed preservation centre and government monitoring.They demanded construction of a seed preservation centre here.While visiting, it was found that farmers are harvesting turmeric from their lands.Some of them brought the produce to the local market for sale. The traders of the area have already started storing turmeric after completing every process.Farmer Minhaz Islam of Kushbariya Village in the upazila said, "I cultivated turmeric in five bighas of land this year. After meeting all costs, I made profit worth about Tk 2 lakh by selling the product."Farmer Biraj Uddin of Hamidkura Village said, "Due to high price of seed this year, I could not bring more land under the cultivation. This time, I cultivated turmeric in four bighas of land, which is two bighas less than the last year."He sought government support to take necessary steps in preserving seeds.Upazila agriculture office sources said turmeric has been cultivated in 650 hectares of land this year, and the production target is about 10,000 metric tons.