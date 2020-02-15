Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

Two detained with arms in two districts

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two persons were detained with arms and ammunition from two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested six robbers from Tamaraddi area near the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
During the drive, the BCG members also recovered two LGs, six rounds of bullet, four sound grenades, 14 cocktails, and four knives.  
The arrested are: Yusuf, 35, son of Shafi Alam, Nabi Alam, 45, son of Jebal Haque, and Abul Bashar, 36, son of Abul Kalam of Char Jabbar Village in Subarnachar Upazila, Henju Mia, 35, son of Ali Ahmed, and Harun, 50, son of Obaidul Haque of Naler Char Village in Hatiya Upazila, and Nur-e-Alam, 35, son of Mofizul Haque of Daulatkhan Upazila in Bhola District.
BCG Lt Commander Biswajit Barua said the arrested were handed over to Hatiya Police Station (PS).
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained an arms trader along with two pistols and bullets from Shah Makhdum PS area of the city on Tuesday.
Arrested Masud Rana, 35, is the son of Faruque Hossen of Notunpara area in Paba Upazila of the district.
RAB sources said on a tip-off, they raided an engineering workshop in the said area and detained Masud along with the arms.
RAB filed a case under the Arms Act in this connection.


