2 journos sent to jail for ‘extortion’





The journalists are: Executive Editor of a Rajshahi-based newspaper Masud Rana, 40, and its staff reporter Rabiul Islam, 30.

Local people caught the duo red handed while taking toll from an excavator driver at Kushumkunda Village in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

They also seized a private car and Tk 30,000 from their possession.

Later, they were handed over to the police.

Chhaor Union Chairman (UP) Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed said Quamruzzaman was excavating a pond at Kushumkunda Village on Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, the two persons identifying themselves as journalists threatened Qamruzzaman and took Tk 30,000 from him.

As he came to know the matter, Qamruzzaman along with some villagers chased the journalists and held them with a private car and money and then handed them over to police, the UP chairman added.



























