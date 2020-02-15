Two schoolboys killed in road mishap at Shahzadpur

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 14: Two schoolboys were killed, and another was injured as a bus hit a motorcycle in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Arif, 14, son of Rezaul Karim, and Sumon, 14, son of Jahurul Haque, residents of Puran Tetri Village in the upazila.

They were ninth graders at Talgachhi SA Model School, police said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahzadpur Police Station Ataur Rahman said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' smashed the bike in Durgadah area, leaving Arif dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahzadpur Upazila Health Complex where Sumon succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.









