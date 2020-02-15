Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

Thrust on social resistance to curb violence against women

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 14: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday afternoon unequivocally called for forging social resistance and movement to end violence against women in the society for taking the nation forward.
He viewed that all should raise voice and work together to address the social crime collectively as only the government or any other single organisation cannot bring any positive result in this connection.
He said while addressing as chief guest at an inception meeting of Go-NGO efforts project 'Encouraging social organisations to prevent violence against women' at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of KCC on Wednesday evening.
Non-government organisations NGO Rupantor, Avash and Rights (Jashore) jointly organised the meeting.
Among others, KCC Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala, Deputy Director of Women and Children Affairs Nargis Fatema Zamin, USAID representative Sumana Binte Masud, Counterpart International Chief of Party Kelly Jay Jones, and Chief Field Officer of UNICEF Khulna Dr Nazmul Hasan also addressed the meeting as special guests.
Executive Director of Rupantor Swapan Kumar Guho presided over the meeting, and Professor Anwarul Qadir moderated it. The meeting informed that the social organisations can play an effective role to preventing the physical, sexual, emotional and other torture and discrimination of women and children against violence women in Khulna, Jashore, Pirojpur and Barisal districts.
After successful implementation of this two-year long project, over six lakh women and children will get benefit.
The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 1.68 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven-day long SME Product Fair-2020
Students and teachers of Anjurhat Islamia Senior Madrasa formed a human chain
12 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three minors drown in two districts
Rajshahi turmeric farmers get bumper yield
Two detained with arms in two districts
2 journos sent to jail for ‘extortion’
Two schoolboys killed in road mishap at Shahzadpur


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft