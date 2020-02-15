Thrust on social resistance to curb violence against women





He viewed that all should raise voice and work together to address the social crime collectively as only the government or any other single organisation cannot bring any positive result in this connection.

He said while addressing as chief guest at an inception meeting of Go-NGO efforts project 'Encouraging social organisations to prevent violence against women' at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of KCC on Wednesday evening.

Non-government organisations NGO Rupantor, Avash and Rights (Jashore) jointly organised the meeting.

Among others, KCC Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala, Deputy Director of Women and Children Affairs Nargis Fatema Zamin, USAID representative Sumana Binte Masud, Counterpart International Chief of Party Kelly Jay Jones, and Chief Field Officer of UNICEF Khulna Dr Nazmul Hasan also addressed the meeting as special guests.

Executive Director of Rupantor Swapan Kumar Guho presided over the meeting, and Professor Anwarul Qadir moderated it. The meeting informed that the social organisations can play an effective role to preventing the physical, sexual, emotional and other torture and discrimination of women and children against violence women in Khulna, Jashore, Pirojpur and Barisal districts.

After successful implementation of this two-year long project, over six lakh women and children will get benefit.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 1.68 crore.



















