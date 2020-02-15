14 shops burnt in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Feb 14: At least 14 shops and goods worth about Tk 35 lakh were gutted in a fire at Bhatirtek Chowmuhany Bazaar under Dharmapur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Local sources said the fire spread from one of the shops in the eastern corner of the bazaar at dawn.

Locals tried to control it initially.

Later, being informed, five units of Maijdee, Chowmuhany and Subarnachar fire service stations doused the blaze with the help of locals.

Maijdi Fire Service Station Senior Officer Azizul Haque said the fire might originate from electric short circuit.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ariful Islam said necessary steps will be taken soon to provide help to the victims.











