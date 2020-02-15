Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:15 PM
Home Countryside

‘Flower farmer’ now farming tulip in Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Faisal Ahmed

‘Flower farmer’ now farming tulip in Gazipur

‘Flower farmer’ now farming tulip in Gazipur

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Feb 14: Tulip, the national flower of Turkey and Netherlands, is now being cultivated in Bangladesh.
Farmer Delwar Hossen of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur is cultivating the eye-catching flower in his garden which he named 'Moumita Flowers'. With this, he created the potential of tulip flower farming in the country.
Earlier, he cultivated Gerbera, China Rose and different other foreign flowers and became successful. In 2017, he received "Bangabandhu Krishi Medal" as a successful flower farmer.
For the first time, he started using modern technology in producing virus-free vegetable plants in the country.
"I started my dream journey with different foreign flowers thinking a huge demand of tulip. I faced various difficulties in doing so but I did not stop. It brought me success one after another," he said.
Delwar said, "I brought 1,000 tulip bulbs from Netherlands on December 8 last year, and planted those on December 15 of the same year. After nurturing for 45 days, the tulip flowers started to bloom in the last week of January this year."
He also said generally it takes 20 to 22 days to bloom. Tulip farming needs temperature under 11 degrees Celsius. There is huge potential of the flower in the country's northern districts because of low temperature there in winter season.
Farzana Nasrin Khan, chief scientific officer (flower) of Horticulture Department at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), echoed Delwar's words saying northern districts are suitable for the cultivation of the flower.
Though commercial cultivation of the flower has not begun yet, farmers will be inspired by Delwar to cultivate it, she also said.
Mahbub Alam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Gazipur, said currently Bangladesh has to import tulip flower at higher costs. Farmer Delwar has made new possibility to cultivate the flower. Extension of its farming will contribute to the country's agricultural economy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven-day long SME Product Fair-2020
Students and teachers of Anjurhat Islamia Senior Madrasa formed a human chain
12 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three minors drown in two districts
Rajshahi turmeric farmers get bumper yield
Two detained with arms in two districts
2 journos sent to jail for ‘extortion’
Two schoolboys killed in road mishap at Shahzadpur


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft