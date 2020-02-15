

‘Flower farmer’ now farming tulip in Gazipur

Farmer Delwar Hossen of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur is cultivating the eye-catching flower in his garden which he named 'Moumita Flowers'. With this, he created the potential of tulip flower farming in the country.

Earlier, he cultivated Gerbera, China Rose and different other foreign flowers and became successful. In 2017, he received "Bangabandhu Krishi Medal" as a successful flower farmer.

For the first time, he started using modern technology in producing virus-free vegetable plants in the country.

"I started my dream journey with different foreign flowers thinking a huge demand of tulip. I faced various difficulties in doing so but I did not stop. It brought me success one after another," he said.

Delwar said, "I brought 1,000 tulip bulbs from Netherlands on December 8 last year, and planted those on December 15 of the same year. After nurturing for 45 days, the tulip flowers started to bloom in the last week of January this year."

He also said generally it takes 20 to 22 days to bloom. Tulip farming needs temperature under 11 degrees Celsius. There is huge potential of the flower in the country's northern districts because of low temperature there in winter season.

Farzana Nasrin Khan, chief scientific officer (flower) of Horticulture Department at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), echoed Delwar's words saying northern districts are suitable for the cultivation of the flower.

Though commercial cultivation of the flower has not begun yet, farmers will be inspired by Delwar to cultivate it, she also said.

Mahbub Alam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Gazipur, said currently Bangladesh has to import tulip flower at higher costs. Farmer Delwar has made new possibility to cultivate the flower. Extension of its farming will contribute to the country's agricultural economy.



















