Awami Ainjibi sweeps Barishal Bar Assoc election
BARISHAL, Feb 14: Awami League (AL)-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (BAAP) won Barishal District Bar Association (BDB) election held on Thursday.
Out of the total 11 executive committee posts, 10 were bagged by BAAP including president , secretary and finance secretary posts.
BNP-Jamat-backed Jatiayatbadi Ainjibi Parishad (JBAP) got one executive member post.
Elected president and secretary are Ad. Afzalul Karim and Quyam Khan Kaisar respectively.
Ad. Salauddin Shipu was elected as vice-president, Asit Ranjan Das as finance secretary, and Niaz Mahamud Khan as joint secretary.
Executive members are Golam Faruk Dablu, Istiaq Ahammed Rocky, Rafiqul Islam Jhantu.
BNP-Jamat-backed one elected member is Joynul u Abedin Tuhin.
Out of total 866 voters, 760 cast their votes.