Awami Ainjibi sweeps  Barishal Bar Assoc election





Out of the total 11 executive committee posts, 10 were bagged by BAAP including president , secretary and finance secretary posts.

BNP-Jamat-backed Jatiayatbadi Ainjibi Parishad (JBAP) got one executive member post.

Elected president and secretary are Ad. Afzalul Karim and Quyam Khan Kaisar respectively.

Ad. Salauddin Shipu was elected as vice-president, Asit Ranjan Das as finance secretary, and Niaz Mahamud Khan as joint secretary.

Executive members are Golam Faruk Dablu, Istiaq Ahammed Rocky, Rafiqul Islam Jhantu.

BNP-Jamat-backed one elected member is Joynul u Abedin Tuhin.

Out of total 866 voters, 760 cast their votes.

































