Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:14 PM
Home Countryside

Awami Ainjibi sweeps  Barishal Bar Assoc election

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 14: Awami League (AL)-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad  (BAAP) won  Barishal District Bar Association (BDB) election  held on Thursday.
Out  of  the total 11 executive committee posts, 10 were bagged by BAAP including  president , secretary and finance secretary posts.
BNP-Jamat-backed Jatiayatbadi Ainjibi Parishad (JBAP) got one executive member post.
Elected president and secretary are Ad. Afzalul Karim and Quyam Khan Kaisar respectively.
Ad. Salauddin Shipu  was elected as vice-president, Asit Ranjan Das as finance secretary, and Niaz Mahamud Khan as joint secretary.
Executive members are Golam Faruk Dablu, Istiaq Ahammed Rocky, Rafiqul Islam Jhantu.
 BNP-Jamat-backed  one elected member is Joynul u Abedin Tuhin.
Out of total 866 voters, 760 cast their votes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven-day long SME Product Fair-2020
Students and teachers of Anjurhat Islamia Senior Madrasa formed a human chain
12 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three minors drown in two districts
Rajshahi turmeric farmers get bumper yield
Two detained with arms in two districts
2 journos sent to jail for ‘extortion’
Two schoolboys killed in road mishap at Shahzadpur


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft