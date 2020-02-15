RU students demand punishment for rapist





RAJSHAHI, Feb 14: Students of Rajshahi University (RU) on Wednesday staged demonstration demanding exemplary punishment to the accused in a rape case filed by one of their fellows.A human chain was also formed in front of the central library about 12:45pm where they placed their six-point demand, including the expulsion of the prime accused from RU, formation of a sexual harassment prevention cell, make the campus women-friendly and entry restriction for outsiders. The demonstrators brought out a procession and paraded the campus.RU sources said the main accused Mahfuzur Rahman Sharod, 22, a second-year student of economics department, along with his accomplices Rafsan and Plabon were arrested right after filing of the case on January 27.Two other accused Jibon and Joy were arrested from the city's Kazla area on February 7 while the other accused Bishal is on the run, said police.According to the case statement, on January 24, Sharod took the victim to a mess of Plabon and raped her there.His accomplices filmed the act, and later all of them blackmailed the victim with the video clip and demanded Tk 50,000 from her.