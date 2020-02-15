Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:14 PM
Home Countryside

RU students demand punishment for rapist

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 14: Students of Rajshahi University (RU) on Wednesday staged demonstration demanding exemplary punishment to the accused in a rape case filed by one of their fellows.
A human chain was also formed in front of the central library about 12:45pm where they placed their six-point demand, including the expulsion of the prime accused from RU, formation of a sexual harassment prevention cell, make the campus women-friendly and entry restriction for outsiders. The demonstrators brought out a procession and paraded the campus.
RU sources said the main accused Mahfuzur Rahman Sharod, 22, a second-year student of economics department, along with his accomplices Rafsan and Plabon were arrested right after filing of the case on January 27.
Two other accused Jibon and Joy were arrested from the city's Kazla area on February 7 while the other accused Bishal is on the run, said police.
According to the case statement, on January 24, Sharod took the victim to a mess of Plabon and raped her there.
His accomplices filmed the act, and later all of them blackmailed the victim with the video clip and demanded Tk 50,000 from her.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven-day long SME Product Fair-2020
Students and teachers of Anjurhat Islamia Senior Madrasa formed a human chain
12 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three minors drown in two districts
Rajshahi turmeric farmers get bumper yield
Two detained with arms in two districts
2 journos sent to jail for ‘extortion’
Two schoolboys killed in road mishap at Shahzadpur


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft