Two murdered in two districts





BRAHMANBARIA: A former UP member was killed in an attack reportedly by his rival at Prato Bazar in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique (Rocket Member), 55, former member of Sadar SP and son of Chamak Bepary of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Shahadat Hossain Titu said Shah Alam Member and Abu Bakar had been at loggerheads since two brothers of Shah Alam have been assaulted by the supporters of Bakar before Eid-ul-Azha last year.

As a sequel to the enmity, supporters of Shah Alam reportedly swooped down on Bakar around 8pm and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble, the OC added.

NATORE: A man allegedly killed his elder brother over family feud at Jangli Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Omar Faruq, 47, was the son of late Siddique Ali of the village.

Local and police sources said following a family quarrel, Shajahan Ali attacked his elder brother with a sharp razor in the evening while Omar Faruq was sitting before a shop in the area, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Natore Sadar Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died about 9pm.

Later, Shajahan Ali surrendered himself with his killing weapon to Natore Sadar PS.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, and police sent the accused Shajahan to jail.

The PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.





















Two persons including a former union parishad (UP) member were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Natore, recently.BRAHMANBARIA: A former UP member was killed in an attack reportedly by his rival at Prato Bazar in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique (Rocket Member), 55, former member of Sadar SP and son of Chamak Bepary of the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Shahadat Hossain Titu said Shah Alam Member and Abu Bakar had been at loggerheads since two brothers of Shah Alam have been assaulted by the supporters of Bakar before Eid-ul-Azha last year.As a sequel to the enmity, supporters of Shah Alam reportedly swooped down on Bakar around 8pm and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.Later, he was taken to local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble, the OC added.NATORE: A man allegedly killed his elder brother over family feud at Jangli Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Deceased Omar Faruq, 47, was the son of late Siddique Ali of the village.Local and police sources said following a family quarrel, Shajahan Ali attacked his elder brother with a sharp razor in the evening while Omar Faruq was sitting before a shop in the area, leaving him seriously injured.Locals rushed him to Natore Sadar Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died about 9pm.Later, Shajahan Ali surrendered himself with his killing weapon to Natore Sadar PS.A case was filed with the PS in this connection, and police sent the accused Shajahan to jail.The PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.