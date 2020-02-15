Teacher gets success in cultivating sweet water shrimp





He started cultivating the shrimp in an enclosure on 35 decimals of land. He got 13 maunds of shrimp from 16,000 fry within only 120 days. He is producing 18 to 20 kg of shrimp from per decimal. From his enclosure, he earned Tk 2,02,800.

During the netting of the shrimp recently, Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakar Siddique, and Assistant Fisheries Officers Chitra Ranjan Pal and Abdus Salam Biswas were present.

Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakar Siddique said, 4 to 5 parts per thousand (PPT) of salt are usually found while removing water from enclosure. Later, rain and deep tube-well water enters there and reduces the PPT.

The shrimp farmers here follow the Good Aquaculture Practices, provide adequate food to the shrimps and abide by the bio-security, he added.

























