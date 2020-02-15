MUJIB BARSHA: Dumuria PBS implementing eight targets





As part of the "Mujib Barsha celebration programmes, they have already completed 100 per cent electricity coverage in all the villages of the upazila.

The PBS has set eight targets in order to provide improved and quality service to users and create skilled manpower in the rural areas.

"We will observe the Mujib Barsha as service year," said Deputy General Manager (DGM) of PBS in Dumuria Zonal office Md Abdul Matin.

The other targets are: continuation of 'Alor Feriwala', a programme to resolve customer harassment in taking power connection, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, implementing 'Amar Gram Amar Shohor' programme, enforcing zero tolerance policy against corruption, introducing 'paperless office' to build 'Digital Bangladesh', establishing eco-friendly solar irrigation pumps, and improving strength of youth to develop skilled manpower through training.

PBS has already made 60 youths of different villages in the upazila skilled through training in last two months.

DGM Matin said, "We want to improve rural life by efficient electricity supply. So, the targets have been taken up. Under the project, opportunities will be created for huge kinds of electricity-based small businesses such as IT-based business and agro-processing industry."

He also said small scale local garments, automated rice husking, fish storage, repair and maintenance of electrical equipment and others are also included.

A total of 85,000 subscribers in the upazila have been brought under electricity coverage in last five years," said a PBS official.

Rural Electrification Board has given instruction to the respective authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply as part of the celebration of the Mujib Barsha.

DGM Matin also said the government has undertaken various projects in different terms aimed at implementing the initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to supply electricity to each house by 2021.





















KHULNA, Feb 14: Pally Bidyut Samity (PBS) of Dumuria Upazila in the district is implementing eight targets to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said PBS official here on Thursday.As part of the "Mujib Barsha celebration programmes, they have already completed 100 per cent electricity coverage in all the villages of the upazila.The PBS has set eight targets in order to provide improved and quality service to users and create skilled manpower in the rural areas."We will observe the Mujib Barsha as service year," said Deputy General Manager (DGM) of PBS in Dumuria Zonal office Md Abdul Matin.The other targets are: continuation of 'Alor Feriwala', a programme to resolve customer harassment in taking power connection, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, implementing 'Amar Gram Amar Shohor' programme, enforcing zero tolerance policy against corruption, introducing 'paperless office' to build 'Digital Bangladesh', establishing eco-friendly solar irrigation pumps, and improving strength of youth to develop skilled manpower through training.PBS has already made 60 youths of different villages in the upazila skilled through training in last two months.DGM Matin said, "We want to improve rural life by efficient electricity supply. So, the targets have been taken up. Under the project, opportunities will be created for huge kinds of electricity-based small businesses such as IT-based business and agro-processing industry."He also said small scale local garments, automated rice husking, fish storage, repair and maintenance of electrical equipment and others are also included.A total of 85,000 subscribers in the upazila have been brought under electricity coverage in last five years," said a PBS official.Rural Electrification Board has given instruction to the respective authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply as part of the celebration of the Mujib Barsha.DGM Matin also said the government has undertaken various projects in different terms aimed at implementing the initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to supply electricity to each house by 2021.