NETRAKONA, Feb 14: An unidentified woman was crushed under train in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased, 60, was not identified yet.

Locals said a Balaka Commuter train coming from Dhaka crushed the woman when she was crossing the rail line in Nayabazar area around 11am, leaving her dead on the spot.

In-Charge of Purbadhala Railway Station Abdul Momen confirmed the matter.