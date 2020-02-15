

People suffer for lack of metalled road at Paikgachha

The three-km road is located beside the Minhaz River in Patrabunia area under Goroikhali Union in the upazila.

Locals submitted written application to the public representatives several times, but there was no response.

They demanded immediate construction of the road.

Meanwhile, strong current of the Minhaz River is eroding the road at several points. Though locals tried to check the erosion by putting bamboo sticks on the bank, it is coming of no use.

As the road became narrow following erosion, students of seven educational institutions are suffering much in their communication.

Local sources said the Patrabunia Road is situated just beside the Minhaz River. The authority concerned is yet to take any step to pave the road from Bogularchak Secondary School to Biswas Bari.

There are one dakhil madrasa, one alim madrasa, one hafizia madrasa, one secondary school and one primary school in the area. Besides, there are two bazaars and a couple of mosques and temples.

Thousands of people travel by the road every day. Besides, many vehicles, including bicycle, van and motorbike also ply through the road. But, the road is narrowing due to the river erosion every year. During monsoon season, students suffer while going to their respective institutions due to the sorry state of the road.

Locals demanded several times to pave the road from one end of the Goroikhali Union to Chowmuhany Bazaar of Chandkhali. Though some roads in different areas were metalled, this road is not being paved.

They claimed the road will be completely unfit for communication in the next monsoon season if immediate steps are not taken.

In this connection, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ruhul Amin Biswas said project proposals were submitted to the local lawmakers several times, but they took no step. Current lawmaker Akhteruzzaman Babu assured that he would take steps so that the road can be paved very soon.

He also said they submitted a written application to Public Administration Ministry Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun during his visit to Paikgachha recently.















PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Feb 14: People are suffering for lack of a metalled road in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.The three-km road is located beside the Minhaz River in Patrabunia area under Goroikhali Union in the upazila.Locals submitted written application to the public representatives several times, but there was no response.They demanded immediate construction of the road.Meanwhile, strong current of the Minhaz River is eroding the road at several points. Though locals tried to check the erosion by putting bamboo sticks on the bank, it is coming of no use.As the road became narrow following erosion, students of seven educational institutions are suffering much in their communication.Local sources said the Patrabunia Road is situated just beside the Minhaz River. The authority concerned is yet to take any step to pave the road from Bogularchak Secondary School to Biswas Bari.There are one dakhil madrasa, one alim madrasa, one hafizia madrasa, one secondary school and one primary school in the area. Besides, there are two bazaars and a couple of mosques and temples.Thousands of people travel by the road every day. Besides, many vehicles, including bicycle, van and motorbike also ply through the road. But, the road is narrowing due to the river erosion every year. During monsoon season, students suffer while going to their respective institutions due to the sorry state of the road.Locals demanded several times to pave the road from one end of the Goroikhali Union to Chowmuhany Bazaar of Chandkhali. Though some roads in different areas were metalled, this road is not being paved.They claimed the road will be completely unfit for communication in the next monsoon season if immediate steps are not taken.In this connection, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ruhul Amin Biswas said project proposals were submitted to the local lawmakers several times, but they took no step. Current lawmaker Akhteruzzaman Babu assured that he would take steps so that the road can be paved very soon.He also said they submitted a written application to Public Administration Ministry Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun during his visit to Paikgachha recently.