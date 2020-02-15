‘Sundarban Day’ observed





Sundarban, a World Heritage site, hosts a complex network of tidal waterways. The forest presents an excellent example of ongoing ecological processes and many of its flora and fauna are unique to this region.

It has 260 bird species, the Royal Bengal Tiger and other threatened species such as the estuarine crocodile, the Indian python, and the gangetic dolphins.

In Khulna, Forest Department, Sundarban Academy, Rupantar and Khulna Press Club jointly observed the day at Umeshchandra Public Library auditorium and organised a discussion.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while Md Moinuddin Khan, forest conservator, Khulna region; Subas Chandra Saha, Addition Divisional Commissioner; Prof Anwarul Kadir, executive director, Sundarban Academy; Swapan Kumar Guha, founding adviser of the academy, among others were also present.

"The Sundarban is a national treasure," Khaleque said, adding that it shields Bangladesh from natural disasters. He called for saving the Sundarban from people who are trying to destroy it.

A colorful procession was later brought out to mark the day.

Meanwhile, officials of Sundarban Satkhira Range, in cooperation with local administration, NGOs, and people brought out a procession in the town and organised a discussion meeting.

MA Hasan, assistant forest conservator of Satkhira Range, spoke as the chief guest at the meeting. -UNB



















