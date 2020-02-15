29 Bangladeshi firms to join Gulfood fair in Dubai





The companies are participating with the coordination of the Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) and assistance of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The Bangladeshi companies including Hifs Agro Food Industries, Shoaib Enterprise, Bombay Sweets and Co Limited, Akij Food and Beverage Limited, Danish Foods Limited, Ahmed Food Products (Private) Limited, Banoful and Co Limited, Kazi Food Industries Limited, AG Agro Foods Limited, New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited, Olympic Industries Limited, Banga Millers Limited, Haviganj Agro Limited, Mymensingh Agro Limited, Pran Agro Limited, Star Line Food Products Limited, Hashem Agro Processing Limited and Orion Tea Company Limited.

Talking to this correspondent, EPB Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said the exhibitors will showcase products such as juice and drinks, snacks, spices, confectionery and bakery items in the Bangladesh pavilion.

He said Bangladesh participates in the Gulfood exhibition every year with a view to expanding its export market in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. -BSS



















