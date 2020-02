SIRAJGANJ, Feb 13: A court on Thursday sent a shopkeeper to jail in a case filed over the rape of a physically-challenged girl in Paikosho area of Kamarkhand upazila on Sunday.

The accused is Sultan Mahmud, 55, of the area.

Habibul Islam, OC of Kamarkhand Police Station, said Mahmud allured the girl to his house while she was playing at her courtyard and raped her there.

Going back home, the victim informed the incident to her parents, he added. -UNB