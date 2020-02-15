DMP arrests 46 in anti-narcotic drives in 24hr

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 46 people on charge of selling and consuming illegal drugs during its regular anti-narcotics drives in the capital in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

The Detective Branch (DB) and local police stations under the DMP carried out separate drives, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.

During the drives, 1,977 Yaba pills, 623 packets containing around 95 grams of heroin, 2.325 kg hemp and four bottles of Phensedyl were seized from the arrestees, he added. Rahman also said that 32 cases were filed with different police stations over the arrest and drug recovery. -UNB







