43 members resign from AL committee





Akhter Hossain, joint general secretary of Naldanga AL, backed by the local MP, said that the party's upazila unit committee was formed on December 8 in presence of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP.

Rois Uddin Rubel and Towhidul Rahman Liton were made president and general secretary of the committee.

In the meantime, Upazila Chairman Asaduzzaman Asad formed another committee declaring himself as the president and Ayub Ali as general secretary, he said.

Hossain at a press conference on Friday declared upazila chairman-backed committee invalid while 43 members of that committee resigned.

The resigned leaders claimed that the upazila chairman had put their names in the committee without informing them. Asaduzza-man could not be reached for comments. -UNB

















