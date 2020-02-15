Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
BD products attract visitors at 'Texworld Paris'

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bangladeshi products drew the attention of the visitors in the 'Texworld Paris', held in the French capital from February 10 to 13.
A total of 22 Bangladeshi business entities took part in the four-day tradeshow directly and through the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said a press release here.
The Bangladeshi business firms are Hoorain HTF, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, Aaron Denim, Argon Denims, Chittagong Denim Mills, Evince Textiles, Ha-Meem Denim, NZ Denim, Asia Link Design, Entrust Fashions, Euro Knitwear, Expo Apparels, Fabrica Knit Composite, FnF Trend Fashion, Gerard Fres, Irene Knit Wear, Pacific Export and Euro Fashion Mart, RP Fashion, Team Manufacturing and Texpeon and ABC Footwear Industries.
During the tradeshow, the companies got huge responses from the visitors and got a number of orders for exporting different apparel products.
Assistant General Manager Sales and marketing from MomTex Expo Ali Reza said that they took part in 'Texworld Paris' fair for the 3rd time and this time and they got some new customers from Mexico and Brazil.
Executive Director of Chittagong Denim Binoy Kumar Pal said that among all the diversified garment products in Bangladesh in recent years, denim emerged as a foremost potential item for the country.    -BSS


