Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists





In Jhenaidah, a bus helper was killed when a bus hit a truck at Nagarbathan in Sadar upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 15, son of Asadul Islam of Lebutala village in the upazila.

The bus hit a truck from behind, leaving two people injured, said Dilip Barua, Station Master of Jhenaidah Fire Service.

Later, the injured were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Amir dead.

In Jamalpur, a man was killed and two others were injured in a road mishap in Islampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Delu Miah, 35, son of Shamsul Miah at village Kharma Bazar in Dewanganj Upazila of the district.

Police said the accident occurred when a bicycle collided head-on with a motorcycle at around 11.30 am this morning. Delu Miah was rushed to Islampur Health complex, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

Critically injured Sundar Ali and Zamil were sent Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

A case was filed with Islampur police station in this connection.

















