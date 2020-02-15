Video
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:12 PM
City News

Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020
Our Correspondents

At least two people including a teenage boy were killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Jhenaidah and Jamalpur districts on Thursday night and Friday morning.
In Jhenaidah, a bus helper was killed when a bus hit a truck at Nagarbathan in Sadar upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 15, son of Asadul Islam of Lebutala village in the upazila.
The bus hit a truck from behind, leaving two people injured, said Dilip Barua, Station Master of Jhenaidah Fire Service.
Later, the injured were taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Amir dead.
In Jamalpur, a man was killed and two others were injured in a road mishap in Islampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Delu Miah, 35, son of Shamsul Miah at village Kharma Bazar in Dewanganj Upazila of the district.
Police said the accident occurred when a bicycle collided head-on with a motorcycle at around 11.30 am this morning. Delu Miah was rushed to Islampur Health complex, where the attending doctors declared him dead.
Critically injured Sundar Ali and Zamil were sent Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
A case was filed with Islampur police station in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

