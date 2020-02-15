Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:12 PM
Home Sports

Pele says he's 'fine,' after son spoke of depression

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Pele says he's 'fine,' after son spoke of depression

Pele says he's 'fine,' after son spoke of depression

RIO DE JANEIRO, FEB 14: Brazilian football legend Pele sought to reassure fans on Thursday that he was doing fine, after his son alluded to depression and said the ageing star now barely leaves home.
"Thanks for your prayers and your worry. I am doing fine. I will be 80 this year," Pele, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, said in a statement.
"I have good days and bad days, which is normal for people my age."
Pele has been in and out of hospital in recent years for various health issues. He never fully recovered from one of his hip operations, leaving him dependent on a walker, his son Edinho said in an interview published Monday.
"I am not missing my (advertising) commitments on my busy schedule," said Pele, the only player to win three World Cups -- in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
"I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best way possible, but I try to keep the ball rolling."
In the interview published on the sports news site Globoesporte.com, Edinho said his father is "pretty fragile in terms of his mobility... and that makes him suffer a kind of depression."
"Just imagine, he's the 'King,' he was always such an imposing figure, and now he can't walk normally. He gets very shy, very embarrassed about that," his son said.
The Brazilian great, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has only one kidney, after a broken rib during a match forced doctors to remove the other.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool look to extend lead as top-four battle recommences
Pele says he's 'fine,' after son spoke of depression
Stuck overseas, training in quarantine: Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Juventus seek Brescia boost as rivals Inter, Lazio go head-to-head
Warner, Smith braced for 'very hostile' South Africa crowds
Swarnavo emerges champion in School Chess
India hails 'landmark' extradition of alleged cricket match-fixer


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft