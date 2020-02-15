Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 February, 2020, 2:12 PM
Home Sports

Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong

Published : Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

LONDON, FEB 14: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Guardiola has won five major trophies in three seasons at the Etihad, but a failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been the big disappointment of his reign.
Guardiola's side trail Liverpool at the top of the Premier League by a mammoth 22 points this season with their campaign now set to be judged on how they fare in Europe.
"I want to win the Champions League. I dream (of it) and I will enjoy preparing for the games against Madrid," Guardiola told Sky Sports.
"If we don't beat them, OK, come the chairman or the sport director and say, 'It's not good enough, we want the Champions League, I'm going to sack you.'
"I don't know (if this would happen). It has happened many times and could maybe happen."
Guardiola has a contract at the Etihad until the end of next season.
After four years at Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich, he is expected to fulfil his deal and enter a fifth season at one club for the first time in his managerial career.
But the Catalan coach also hit back at the suggestion that the success or failure of a season should only be measured in trophies.
"We give a bad, bad message for the new generation, for our kids, to just count the winner, the trophies to win," added Guardiola.
"You say the season is a disaster but if you win the Champions League it will be exceptional. Why? It is difficult to win it.
"If you don't, we can say in more than 100 years of history (there) were 100 failure seasons for Manchester City. That is not true."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool look to extend lead as top-four battle recommences
Pele says he's 'fine,' after son spoke of depression
Stuck overseas, training in quarantine: Virus causes chaos in Chinese football
Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong
Juventus seek Brescia boost as rivals Inter, Lazio go head-to-head
Warner, Smith braced for 'very hostile' South Africa crowds
Swarnavo emerges champion in School Chess
India hails 'landmark' extradition of alleged cricket match-fixer


Latest News
BNP office cordoned off ahead of march
Two killed in Gazipur road crashes
Child’s body retrieved; Mother-son still missing
Egypt confirms first novel coronavirus case
40 killed in attacks in restive central Mali
Afridi becomes father for 5th time
29 students sit for SSC exam tonight
Syrian helicopter shot down in Aleppo
Son surrenders killing father
JCD leader hacked dead
Most Read News
Bangladesh should file intervention under Article 62 of ICJ Statute
5 drown, 3 missing in Rangamati vessels capsize
Akhaura-Agartala train link by 2021: Indian envoy
KSA deports 183 more Bangladeshi workers
Woman, 2 children found dead in city
IU students, teachers among 40 hurt in road crash
Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final
Portfolios of minister, 2 state ministers changed
One killed, 15 injured as picnic bus overturns
CoU student killed in road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft