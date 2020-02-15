Mourinho defends Alli over coronavirus video

LONDON, FEB 14: Dele Alli is not racist and regrets posting a social media video which appeared to joke about the new coronavirus, said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Friday.

Mourinho put the 23-year-old Spurs and England midfielder's Snapchat video down to "a young generation" error, although the player has been asked by the English Football Association (FA) to explain the post.

Alli's video which was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with the message 'Corona whattt, please listen with volume'. -AFP

















